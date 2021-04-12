Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 36,821 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,821 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 69,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

ZTO opened at $28.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. Analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.