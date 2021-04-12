Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 39,915 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,915 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Papa John’s International worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $95.70 on Monday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.64 and a one year high of $110.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average is $88.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.63, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $469.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PZZA. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

