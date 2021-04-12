Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 538,098 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538,098 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of La-Z-Boy worth $12,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $174,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LZB shares. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

