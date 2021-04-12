Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,287 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BeiGene worth $13,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BeiGene by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in BeiGene by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $92,528,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $4,345,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,774,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,225 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BGNE stock opened at $308.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $136.48 and a twelve month high of $388.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.86 and a 200-day moving average of $303.15.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BeiGene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.56.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

