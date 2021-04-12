Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 785,127 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785,127 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 61,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,575,000.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

