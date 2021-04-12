Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,700 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Sprout Social worth $12,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 819,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 4,773.3% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 761,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $147,327.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,993,753 in the last 90 days.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $60.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

