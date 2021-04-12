Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Virtu Financial worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,523,000 after acquiring an additional 47,509 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $2,087,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 437.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 31,621 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

VIRT stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.