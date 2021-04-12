Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 521,467 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $12,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,737,000 after acquiring an additional 481,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,750,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,701,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,994,000 after buying an additional 21,875 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,165,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after buying an additional 238,802 shares during the period.

PEB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

NYSE PEB opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

