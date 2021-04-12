Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.10 and last traded at $70.00. 1,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUVCF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Nuvei from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Nuvei from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.07.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

