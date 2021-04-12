NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $24.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $600.41. The stock had a trading volume of 560,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063,954. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $257.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $533.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.06. The company has a market cap of $372.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.76, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

