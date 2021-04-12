NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,119 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA stock traded up $22.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $598.00. The company had a trading volume of 613,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $533.41 and its 200-day moving average is $536.06. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $257.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

