NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 3.9%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s share price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $601.44 and last traded at $598.74. Approximately 604,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,063,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $576.00.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $533.41 and a 200 day moving average of $536.06. The company has a market cap of $378.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 567,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,007,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 828.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after buying an additional 42,174 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.