Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires 1,574 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $92,322,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

LLY traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.99. 48,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

