Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires 4,037 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.31. 209,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,422,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $113.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.04.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.