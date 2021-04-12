Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires 5,231 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.41.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $124.41. 28,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.73 and its 200-day moving average is $106.85. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $128.92.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.