Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires 6,239 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.8% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MS traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,499,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.42. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.