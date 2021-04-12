Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires 964 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.9% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Facebook were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $11,264,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,346,594 shares of company stock valued at $367,106,993. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.15.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $310.44. 314,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,455,373. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.34 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.91.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

