Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,492,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $156.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

