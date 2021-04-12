Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys 1,796 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.8% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $212,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $31,680,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $661,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.23. 134,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,389,215. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.60 and its 200 day moving average is $101.13. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

