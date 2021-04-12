Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys 8,103 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Diageo were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 81.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO stock traded down $2.17 on Monday, hitting $173.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,300. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $175.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.64. The stock has a market cap of $101.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

