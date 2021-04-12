Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys New Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,512 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,227,259,000 after buying an additional 494,023 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $136,676,000 after buying an additional 1,188,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $111,574,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,575,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $74,383,000 after buying an additional 112,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.76.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.92. 45,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,123. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.41 and a 200 day moving average of $105.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

