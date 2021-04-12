Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,520 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,888 shares of company stock worth $2,057,507 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.13. The company had a trading volume of 29,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,721. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

