Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after buying an additional 62,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,728,000 after buying an additional 68,623 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.38. 59,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,441. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $102.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.44.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.