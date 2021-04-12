Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $18.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.0% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,698,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,153 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $377.82. 166,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,708. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $249.38 and a 52-week high of $378.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.22 and a 200-day moving average of $339.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

