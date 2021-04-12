Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.5% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Terry L. Blaker boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $387.65. 20,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

