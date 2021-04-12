Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $5.36 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,140.07.

GOOGL traded down $34.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,236.49. The stock had a trading volume of 48,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,431. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,071.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,820.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,182.33 and a 1 year high of $2,273.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

