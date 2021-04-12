Oak Harvest Investment Services Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $753.74.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Insiders have sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded down $4.12 on Monday, reaching $780.36. 9,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,869. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $732.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $748.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $488.00 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.38 billion, a PE ratio of 89.35, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.