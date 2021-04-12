Oak Harvest Investment Services Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,041 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.10. 296,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,732,648. The company has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.12 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.67 and a 200 day moving average of $213.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at $38,010,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total transaction of $2,266,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 411,399 shares in the company, valued at $93,239,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,172,260 shares of company stock valued at $270,283,936 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.57.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

