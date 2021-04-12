Oak Harvest Investment Services Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $554.96. The company had a trading volume of 163,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,044. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $367.70 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.56. The stock has a market cap of $245.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.45.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.