Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 1,689 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.8% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after acquiring an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $63,585,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $225.35. 24,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,075. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.25 and a 12 month high of $242.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

