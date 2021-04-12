Oak Harvest Investment Services Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.5% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.92. The stock had a trading volume of 82,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,697. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $232.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.15. The firm has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.66.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

