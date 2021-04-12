Oak Harvest Investment Services Raises Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $422.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.03.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $387.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $361.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.10. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

