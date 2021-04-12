Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 1,902 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $319.96. 146,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,616,751. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $344.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $195.37 and a one year high of $319.32.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.97.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

