Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 2,800 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Amgen were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Amgen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 646,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.03. The company had a trading volume of 64,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,638. The company has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

