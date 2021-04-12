Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 6,267 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.4% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.49. 49,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,558. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

