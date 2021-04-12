Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 8,154 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.48. 184,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,815. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $196.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

