Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Robert Guenthner Sells 5,902 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $365,392.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $323,311.56.

On Thursday, March 11th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $326,616.68.

On Thursday, February 25th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64.

OSH traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $62.09. 24,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,101. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.15.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 76,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

