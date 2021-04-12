Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OXY. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $24.37 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

