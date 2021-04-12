OceanEx Token (OCE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.77 Million

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $10.77 million and $404,732.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00067590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00280208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.08 or 0.00710638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,950.05 or 0.99988539 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $594.79 or 0.00992035 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

