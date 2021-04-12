Oddo Bhf Upgrades Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) to Outperform

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) was upgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carbios SAS in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of COOSF traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.20. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.43. Carbios SAS has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $75.05.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company produces enzymated pellets for use in the production of biosourced and biodegradable plastics. It also recycles plastic waste into plastic materials; and produces polylactic acid.

