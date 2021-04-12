Oddz Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.00 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. Oddz has a total market cap of $26.00 million and $3.73 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $2.82 or 0.00004643 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00066553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00273973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.76 or 0.00704341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,935.37 or 1.00334814 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $587.46 or 0.00967291 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020278 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

