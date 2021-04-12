Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 36,299 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at $597,289,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ORCC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,017. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The business had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Owl Rock Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCC. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

