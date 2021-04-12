Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 36,299 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at $597,289,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of ORCC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,017. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13.
Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The business had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Owl Rock Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCC. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.
Owl Rock Capital Company Profile
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
