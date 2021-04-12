Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 80,210 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 80,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $1,138,179.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,811,988.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.14. 1,383,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,017. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2,294.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,619 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2,254.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 103,240 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 45.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,938,000 after acquiring an additional 618,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

