OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.01

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.01 and last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 1260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $133.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

In related news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $36,955.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,054.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,426 shares of company stock worth $287,972. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 963,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,585 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

