OG Fan Token (OG) Price Tops $12.99

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. OG Fan Token has a market cap of $16.56 million and approximately $17.84 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OG Fan Token has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One OG Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $12.99 or 0.00021576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About OG Fan Token
OG Fan Token is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling OG Fan Token
