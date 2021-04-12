OIN Finance Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001017 BTC on popular exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.46 million and $757,806.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00055208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.57 or 0.00673465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00088728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00043770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00035889 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,234,399 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

