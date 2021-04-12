OKB Price Tops $23.19 (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. One OKB coin can now be bought for approximately $23.19 or 0.00038691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $602.75 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKB has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00055277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020049 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00679761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00088481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00036230 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00043527 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

