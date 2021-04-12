Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $25,427,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total value of $12,913,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,983.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,966,393.14. Insiders sold a total of 94,208 shares of company stock valued at $22,904,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.25.

Shares of OKTA traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.16. The company had a trading volume of 63,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,361. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.12 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.38 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

