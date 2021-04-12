Old National Bancorp (ONB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 19th. Analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $223.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $19.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.02. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

