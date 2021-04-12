Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.53

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 47572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Several research analysts have commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at $399,010.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

